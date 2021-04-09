Ethics panel probing misconduct claim against NY Republican

In his statement last month in response to the allegations, Reed said he had pledged when running for Congress that he would only serve up to 12 years and would therefore not seek reelection.

Reed is a former mayor of Corning, N.Y. In Congress, he had served as co-chairman of the Problem Solvers Caucus, whose Republican and Democratic members meet weekly on issues. He has stepped down from that role, but the group said he would remain an active member and be part of a multi-month transition.

In response to the #MeToo movement, Reed said sexual harassment training was a basic requirement in his office, and that he had taken it. He also backed bipartisan legislation in 2018 requiring lawmakers to be personally liable for settlements resulting from harassment.

Reed's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The Ethics Committee said in a press release that it was aware of the public allegations of sexual misconduct against Reed and would gather additional information to determine whether he engaged in conduct that is in violation of House rules or the law. The committee said the fact that it was investigating the allegations does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.