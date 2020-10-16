Ethan Hawke tapes audio edition of acclaimed novel 'Gilead'

“In ‘Gilead,’ the Reverend John Ames contemplates ‘grace as a sort of ecstatic fire that takes things down to essentials,'" he said. "I read that and think of Ethan Hawke’s voice. ‘Gilead' is a great American novel, and Ethan Hawke is a great American actor."

In a recent email, Hawke remembered his first encounter with Robinson, when she read from “Gilead” at Shakespeare and Company in Paris, as a “near Holy experience.”

"Her humility as a person, and the depth of her writing, was inspiring — so I started reading," he explained.

Hawke's roles have ranged from the born skeptics of “Reality Bites” and “Before Sunrise” to the violently committed John Brown, the 19th century abolitionist whom he plays in the Showtime adaptation of James McBride's prize-winning novel “The Good Lord Bird.” The Rev. Ames, as much seeker in his own way as some of Hawke's more secular characters, is in his “wheelhouse,” the actor says.

“If anyone has the Chutzpah to make it a film, I hope they cast me.”