Estonia, Finland want Europe to end Russian tourist visas

Visas issued by Finland are valid across most of Europe's travel zone, known as the “Schengen area” which is made up of 26 countries: 22 EU nations plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Normally, people and goods move freely between these countries without border checks.

Some EU countries no longer issue visas to Russians, including Latvia, which made that move this month because of the war.

The issue of visas for Russians will be discussed at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers on Aug. 31, YLE said.

“I would believe that in future European Council meetings, this issue will come up even more strongly. My personal position is that tourism should be restricted,” Marin told the Finnish broadcaster.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Helsinki and Moscow temporarily shut down the border, putting an abrupt stop to visits to Finland by nearly 2 million Russian tourists who gave a boost to the local economy each year.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) land border with Russia, complete with several crossing points in what is one of the European Union’s longest external borders.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.