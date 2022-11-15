Estee Lauder to buy Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8B

As part of the deal, announced Tuesday, Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Marcolin S.p.A. will enter long-term license agreements for Tom Ford fashion and Tom Ford eyewear, respectively.

The New York-based beauty company is expected to pay roughly $2.3 billion, after a $250 million payment from Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin SpA. Estee Lauder aims to finance the deal through a combination of cash, debt and $300 million in deferred payments to sellers that become due beginning in July of 2025.