Essential Quality is 2-1 morning line favorite for Belmont

Preakness winner Rombauer and Essential Quality headline a field of eight horses for the third jewel of the Triple Crown. Baffert has no horses running at Belmont because the New York Racing Association suspended him following Medina Spirit's positive drug test for a corticosteroid at the Derby.

Essential Quality, who drew the No. 2 post position, went off as the Derby favorite and finished fourth. Brad Cox's other Derby horse, Mandaloun, would be named the winner of that race if Medina Spirit is disqualified, but Cox opted to only run Essential Quality in the Belmont.