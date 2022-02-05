ESPN, ABC ramp up hockey coverage with NHL All-Star Game

“We have been doing one, maybe two games a month but now we are back loaded,” Chelios said. “We just haven't been in the studio enough to get a groove. But I think that things have gone well when we've been there and everyone I talked to enjoys listening to us.”

Levy handled both play by play and studio roles when ESPN had the NHL from 1995-2004. With Sean McDonough becoming the lead announcer with the ESPN reboot, Levy said he enjoys being more in the studio on hockey.

“I really enjoy being conversational. We try that in the Monday Night Football booth as well, but I have to sort of stick to the basics. You know, down and distance, get the right players and all that,” he said. “Whereas, when you’re in the studio hosting, I love asking the questions. Using a minimum of words, and getting the best answers from people.”

Messier said he is feeling more comfortable the more studio time he gets. While Levy is a veteran, and Chelios had worked for ESPN in the past for the World Cup of Hockey, this is the first time Messier has been an analyst.

“Everybody at ESPN has been so accommodating and patient with Chris and I as we’ve gotten our feet underneath us. We do have a lot of room for improvement,” he said. “It is about just getting comfortable behind the desk and being able to articulate a point in a in a short amount of time.”

Besides plenty of games the second half of the season, ESPN will have extensive coverage of the playoffs, including the Stanley Cup finals airing on ABC.

