Escaped tiger in South Africa found and euthanized

William Mokoena told South African TV station eNCA how he had been attacked by the tiger on Saturday night while he was walking home from a grocery store. Mokoena said the tiger pounced on him when he bent down to tie a shoelace and tried to drag him away. He used his legs to fight the tiger off, he said.

Search officials used drones and a helicopter to try to locate Sheba. The big cat was finally tracked down in a nearby farming area and close to a number of homes, Mandy said.

The tiger's escape has prompted animal welfare organizations to question South Africa's laws around keeping exotic animals as pets. Animal protection group the SPCA said it was concerning that a license was not required to have exotic animals in the Gauteng province where Sheba was kept.

“This tigress, which has already displayed the behavior of a tiger in the wild, did not wander into a residential area on her own," the SPCA said. “She was unwillingly brought there to be held in captivity, something that should not have been allowed to take place to begin with."

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe