Erivo on near-EGOT status: 'I’m just going to keep working'

“The fact that I got to be on the stage with this show was like, ‘What is happening? Oh my God.’ Then this started happening: The Tony happened. Then the Grammy and the Emmy. I was just like, ‘This is so wild,’” she continued.

Erivo, 34, earned two Oscar nominations last year — one for her performance as Harriet Tubman in "Harriet" and another for co-writing "Stand Up," a song from the film's soundtrack. That tune is now competing for a Grammy on Sunday.

Erivo said the nomination validates her songwriting prowess.

“(It’s) a tap on the shoulder for writing, which is what I want to be able to do,” said the singer, who is currently recording her debut album. “It’s like the seal of approval: ‘Well done. You can do this.’”

Her song is nominated for best song written for visual media — a stacked category including nominees like Taylor Swift, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Billie Eilish and Brandi Carlile.

“It’s wild. Those people are brilliant writers,” Erivo exclaimed. “Andrew Lloyd Webber’s been writing since I don’t even know when. That’s crazy. The Lopezs, as a theater kid, well, you know the deal there. They wrote ‘Frozen.’

“I’ve listened to Billie Eilish’s music since she came out. She’s an incredible writer. The pen to paper is sublime,” she continued. “To be in and among those people is really awesome.”

Erivo's other credits include the HBO series "The Outsider" and the film "Widows." She will play Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic series, "Genius: Aretha," which debuts March 21.

The British entertainer said she placed no limitations on her goals as a child and always dared to dream.

“I knew I wanted to sing. I knew that I wanted to act. I was looking at stars like Brandy and thinking, ‘Oh, I hope I can do that one day.’ Then you’re looking at Whitney Houston, you’re thinking, ‘Oh, I hope I can do that one day.’ I was a kid that was obsessed with Barbra Streisand. I would look at her shows and watch her films and be like, ‘My goodness, I hope I can do that one day.’

“I don’t know that I knew that I would be here right now. I just knew that I would be singing and acting, somehow,” she continued. “That’s what I wanted, and well, I got my wish.”

