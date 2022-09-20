Eritrea accused of starting offensive on Ethiopia's Tigray

Eritrean forces fought on the side of Ethiopian federal troops in Tigray when war started in November 2020. Eritrean forces were implicated in some of the worst atrocities committed in the conflict — charges they deny. The war reignited in August after a lull in fighting earlier this year.

The conflict is estimated to have killed tens of thousands of people and left millions without basic services for well over a year.

Inside Tigray, millions of residents are still largely cut off from the world. Communications and banking services are severed, and their restoration has been a key demand in mediation efforts.