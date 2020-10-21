Ericsson earnings boosted by 5G network rollouts

Ericsson said it now has 112 commercial 5G agreements with 65 live networks with different operators. Nordic rival Nokia plays catch up, saying on its webpage that it has secured 101 commercial 5G deals with 36 live networks as of Oct. 21.

However, the Nordic duo still trails market leader Huawei in confirmed 5G deals.

Ericsson and Nokia said separately on Wednesday that they’ve landed a network deal with the Swedish telecom operator Telia, the Nordic region’s leading mobile carrier. The news comes a day after Sweden banned Huawei from 5G networks over allegations it can allow the Chinese government to snoop on data. Huawei denies the allegations.

Ericsson said it would upgrade Telia’s 4G network in Sweden and Estonia, while Nokia said it would deploy 5G network for Telia in Finland and and act as a supplier to its 5G stand-alone networks in various countries in the region.

Nokia will report its third quarter earnings on Oct. 29.