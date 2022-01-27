Erdogan says Israeli president to visit Turkey next month

Relations broke down again in 2018, after Turkey, angered by the U.S. moving its embassy to Jerusalem, once more recalled its ambassador from Israel, prompting Israel to also recall its envoy.

The Turkish and Israeli presidents have spoken by phone since Herzog took office. Erdogan has also spoken to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the release of an Israeli couple who were arrested in Istanbul on suspicion of spying.

The steps toward a rapprochement come as Turkey has been trying to end its international isolation by normalizing its troubled ties with several countries of the region, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Erdogan also told NTV television that he would visit the UAE on Feb. 14.