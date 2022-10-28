Erdogan outlines future for Turkey, vows new constitution

He also vowed to go ahead with controversial plans to construct a canal cutting through Istanbul. The government insists the canal will ease marine traffic in the Bosporus Strait but environmental groups fear the project will cause ecologic damage.

“We want to make a strong start to the new century of the Republic,” said Erdogan.

Noting that Turkey’s constitution was drafted following a military coup in 1980, Erdogan promised a new constitution that would strengthen “the rule of law, pluralism, justice and equality.”

“The shelf life of the constitution of the Sept. 12 (1980) coup has already expired,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader said draft constitutional amendments to be submitted next week would ensure “the education and employment rights of all our girls and sisters whether they wear headscarves or are uncovered, as well as protect our family institution from the threat of perverted currents.”

Opinion polls indicate that Erdogan has lost some support amid high inflation running at more than 83%. Observers believe Erdogan has been taking an anti-LGBTQ stance to unite his conservative support base.

Erdogan also reiterated plans — first proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin — for Turkey to become an energy hub to deliver Russian gas to European nations. Analysts say the plan is unlikely to materialize, given European countries' efforts to reduce their reliance on Russian energy.

Credit: Francisco Seco

