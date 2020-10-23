Erdogan confirms Russian S-400 tests despite US objections

Ankara insists it was forced to purchase the Russian system after Washington refused to sell it the U.S. Patriot system. It also argues that it’s Ankara’s sovereign right to buy the system it wants.

Erdogan also suggested a double standard, saying NATO member Greece was using its S-300 missile defense system. He asked: “Is America telling them anything?”

Russia delivered the Russian defense system last year. Turkey had initially said the S-400 would be operational in April, but it has since delayed activating the system. Turkish media reported last week the military test-fired the Russian S-400 air defense system in the Black Sea province of Sinop.

“This means that the gentlemen are disturbed especially because this is a weapon belonging to Russia,” Erdogan said. “We are determined, we will continue on our path."