Erdogan accepts Turkish finance minister's resignation

The Turkish lira had lost around 30% of its value since the start of the year, hitting a record low of 8.58 against the dollar on Friday, while annual inflation has hit 11.89%.

“At a time when even developed nations experienced serious economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic ... our country suffered the minimum amount of damage during that critical time, thanks to ... Albayrak's efforts,” said the statement from Erdogan's office.

In a statement released Monday, the new central bank chief vowed to “decisively use all policy tools in pursuit of (the central bank's) price stability objective.”

“The central bank will assess the current situation, review expectations, monitor developments closely, ahead of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Nov. 19,” he said.