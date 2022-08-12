Equal pay deal for US women's soccer approved by judge

They agreed in February to settle the remainder for $22 million to be split into individual amounts proposed by the players. In addition, the settlement calls for the U.S. Soccer Federation to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

Klausner wrote the parties agreed that settlement funds will be distributed to players based on playing time and their lawyers anticipated requesting “no more than approximately 30% of the common fund.”

The settlement was contingent on the USSF reaching collective bargaining agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally. The federation in May announced separate labor contracts through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams.

Klausner set a Dec. 1 deadline for the filing of motions for attorneys' fees and for final approval.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

https://apnews.com/article/us-soccer-equal-pay-65070ae0dfb82598b2815295039dfd2d