EPA names part of Hackensack River to Superfund list

“It’s a mark of our resolve and acknowledgement that modern society for all it’s advances and conveniences also produces environmental ills,” he said.

Bill Sheehan, a lifelong resident of the river's watershed and an environmental advocate known as the Hackensack Riverkeeper, welcomed the news.

“The only way to get to the source of these pollutants is through the Superfund project,” he said.

The EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List includes the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination, and serves as the basis for prioritizing cleanup funding and enforcement actions.

The cost of cleaning up the river isn't clear, and it's too early to estimate a cost, according to the EPA.