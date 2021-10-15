Envoy aborts visit to Myanmar, straining ASEAN relations

Myanmar military spokesman Maj.-Gen. Zaw Min Tun had previously explained that Erywan could not meet with Suu Kyi because of the criminal charges against her.

“As Myanmar has been prioritizing peace and tranquility in the country, some requests which go beyond the permission of existing laws will be difficult to be accommodated,” the foreign ministry statement said.

It said it “has already accommodated its best to the proposals of special envoy to enable his visit to Myanmar.”

ASEAN foreign ministers in August appointed Erywan as their envoy to help mediate an end to Myanmar’s crisis. Even before his scheduled trip, some ASEAN members had become frustrated at the perceived lack of cooperation from Myanmar’s government.

Suu Kyi has been in detention since the army takeover, and is currently being tried on several charges that her supporters and independent analysts say are contrived and an attempt to legitimize the military’s seizure of power.

ASEAN is hamstrung by its bedrock policy of noninterference in the domestic affairs of member nations and by its consensus decision making, meaning just one member state can shoot down any proposal. But some members feel action is justified because major unrest in Myanmar could trigger regional instability.

ASEAN leaders at a special meeting in April issued a statement expressing a “five-point consensus” on Myanmar’s crisis. It called for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels, and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all concerned parties.

Myanmar, an ASEAN member, is widely seen as doing very little to honor its commitments, though it claims to have helped facilitate humanitarian assistance.