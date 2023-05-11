Environmental groups sue Shell over air quality at massive new Pennsylvania petrochemical plant

The plant has been shut down for repairs since early April after Shell said it identified a problem with its flaring system, which is designed to burn off unwanted gases. Shell expects to restart the offline units later this month, Smith said. The Clean Air Council said Shell has violated limits on visible emissions from its flares.

“We will continue to report out and comply with all regulations while also applying lessons learned and best practices to ensure our operations have no negative impact on people or the environment,” Smith said.

Shell was attracted to Pennsylvania because of a drilling boom in the vast Marcellus Shale natural gas field. The company had projected to spend $6 billion on the refinery, which took years to build. At full capacity, the plant is expected to produce 3.5 billion pounds (1.6 billion kilograms) of polyethylene annually.

Environmental advocacy groups had fought the plant and predicted that it would generate more plastic pollution, compounds that form smog and planet-warming greenhouse gases. Shell has said it is using the best available technologies to try to minimize air pollution.

“Shell’s persistent law-breaking must end," Joseph Minott, executive director of the Clean Air Council, said in a statement Thursday. “The community will not tolerate dangerous pollution events that risk the health of families across Beaver County and beyond.”