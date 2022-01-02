Engstler's layup lifts No. 3 Louisville over No. 16 Ga Tech

Kianna Smith hit a straightaway 3 to open the fourth quarter and trim the lead to 32-30, and Van Lith hit a pair of free throws to tie it before Lahtinen and Strautmane knocked down consecutive 3s to make it 38-33.

Engstler hit a straightaway 3 to give Louisville its first lead at 23-20 early in the third, but Strautmane answered with a left-corner 3 that made it 23-all. A putback by Hermosa pushed the Georgia Tech lead to 26-23 before Cubaj was called for an offensive foul. Cardinals coach Jeff Walz, upset that Cubaj wasn’t called for a flagrant, was whistled for a technical foul and used a challenge for a video review. The call was upheld.

Walz was likely upset, too, that his team had failed to score on six straight possessions and had four turnovers over that span as the Jackets went up 27-23 with 4:49 left in the third. Mykasa Robinson broke the spell with a layup that made it 27-25, but she committed a turnover and Cochran missed a jumper on the ensuing possessions.

The first half ended in a 20-all tie, with Louisville shooting just 28.6% from the field and 2 for 9 on 3s. It was a season low in first-half points for both teams. Georgia Tech shot just 30% in the first half.

Cubaj hit a 3 to make it 14-3 early in the second, but the Cardinals closed within five on a 3 by Engstler as Louisville’s trapping defense kept giving Georgia Tech fits.

Georgia Tech had eight turnovers in the first quarter but led 11-3 at the end of the period. Louisville missed its first eight shots and went 1 for 12 in the first.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The close game could cause the Cardinals to miss a chance to move past No. 2 Stanford for the No. 1 spot in the poll after South Carolina lost at Missouri. They have remained in the Top 10 for 83 straight polls dating to the 2017 preseason poll. Louisville has remained in the AP Top 25 for 112 straight weeks.

Georgia Tech: Lahtinen had seven of the team’s 14 turnovers in the first half. She and Cubaj were relegated to ball-handling duties most of the game. Cubaj, a center, leads Georgia Tech in assists this season and she pulled down 16 rebounds. Of the seven players available, five were regular starters.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday and visits Miami next Sunday.

Georgia Tech: Visits Duke on Thursday and hosts Virginia next Sunday.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) pulls down a rebound against Georgia Tech Avyonce Carter (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) pulls down a rebound against Georgia Tech Avyonce Carter (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner signals to her players on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner signals to her players on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Louisville guard Chelsie Hall (23) has her shot blocked by Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Louisville guard Chelsie Hall (23) has her shot blocked by Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) goes in for a basket as Georgia Tech guard Eylia Love (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) goes in for a basket as Georgia Tech guard Eylia Love (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) loses control of the ball as she drives against Georgia Tech center Nerea Hermosa (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) loses control of the ball as she drives against Georgia Tech center Nerea Hermosa (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore