English women's league showdown delayed by teams wearing matching socks

A top-of-the table English Women’s Soccer League game with a crowd of nearly 33,000 has suffered a delayed kickoff in London because the teams had matching socks

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A top-of-the table English Women's Soccer League game with a crowd of nearly 33,000 suffered a delayed kickoff on Friday because the teams had matching socks.

Arsenal turned up at Chelsea with the same-colored white socks, forcing referee Rebecca Welch to delay the start.

Arsenal Women ended up going into the Chelsea megastore at Stamford Bridge and buying black socks. They used tape to try and hide the Chelsea and Nike logos. Arsenal's kit is made by adidas.

They started 30 minutes late.

“Clearly it's a human error, a mistake, but it's embarrassing,” former England international Karen Carney, who played for both clubs, told Sky Sports. ”This is a massive crowd, a massive game.

“It's a simple thing, a kit, and we have got it wrong. People make mistakes but the game does not need this and it's frustrating. It does not look good for the game."

WSL leader Chelsea won 3-1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

In Other News
1
Law enforcement should have seized man's guns weeks before he killed 18...
2
Weekly ski trip turns into overnight ordeal when about 50 women get...
3
Reddit reveals FTC inquiry into deals licensing its users' data for AI...
4
Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after...
5
Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder in a case that...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top