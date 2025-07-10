English golfer Charley Hull withdraws from Evian Championship with illness after collapsing

Hull, who had started on the back nine and was 1-under par after 12 holes, was taken off on a stretcher by a golf buggy at Evian Resort Golf Club, which is hosting the fourth women's major of the year.

The 29-year-old Hull has won two tournaments on the LPGA Tour and four on the Ladies European Tour.

She has never won a major but has finished second three times — twice in a tie — and tied for third place once, at Evian in 2022.

Last year, Hull grabbed headlines for smoking at the U.S. Women's Open, when a social media post of her signing autographs with a cigarette dangling between her lips went viral.

Earlier this year, Hull said she was giving up smoking after making a bet with a friend that she could stop. ___

