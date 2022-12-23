England World Cup winner George Cohen dies at 83

Cohen was the vice-captain for England when the team beat West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley Stadium. England striker Geoff Hurst scored a hat trick in that match, which went to extra time.

“Very sad to hear my friend and England teammate George Cohen has died,” Hurst wrote on Twitter. “Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family."

Hurst and Bobby Charlton are the only surviving members of the England squad from the final.

The FA said a tribute for Cohen will be planned at Wembley in March when England faces Ukraine.

“We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen’s death today,” FA chair Debbie Hewitt said.

Fulham recognized Cohen's contribution to the club by unveiling a statue of him at Craven Cottage in 2016.

"I find it absolutely wonderful that they even thought I was worthy of it," Cohen said at the time, according to a tribute posted Friday on the club's website. "Especially as it was alongside Johnny Haynes, the greatest name in Fulham's history."

Cohen had worked within the west London club’s hospitality suites, regaling guests with stories from his incredible career.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited