England stages dramatic comeback to force extra time against Sweden in Euro 2025 quarterfinals

With 12 minutes remaining, England looked set to be heading for an early exit. It would have been the first time the Lionesses had failed to reach the semifinals of a major tournament since 2013.

However, substitute Chloe Kelly had an immediate impact with two wonderful crosses leading to two goals in the space of two minutes — from Lucy Bronze and teenage substitute Michelle Agyemang.

The winner will face Italy in the semifinal in Geneva on Tuesday.

___

