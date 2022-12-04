journal-news logo
England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0

Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup to help his team beat Senegal 3-0 and set up a match against France in the quarterfinals

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year's World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals.

Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals.

Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium while Jude Bellingham played a key role in the opening two goals.

England, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia, will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

