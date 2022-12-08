journal-news logo
X

England player Raheem Sterling to return to World Cup

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad after a break-in at his home in the U.K. The Chelsea forward had left England’s camp in Qatar to be with his family, which meant he missed his country’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Raheem Sterling will rejoin England's World Cup squad after a break-in at his home in the U.K.

The Chelsea forward had left England's camp in Qatar to be with his family, which meant he missed his country's 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.

But he will now to fly back out to rejoin Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of Saturday's quarterfinal match against France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha.

“Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar,” the English Football Association said Thursday. “The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Ex-Wirecard boss on trial in fraud case that shamed Germany
2
UK royals brace as Harry-Meghan doc promises 'full truth'
3
China begins implementing relaxed anti-COVID-19 measures
4
EU split over newest members joining ID-check-free zone
5
Suspected German coup plot spawns dozens of arrests
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top