England manager Gareth Southgate leaves his future open for now after Euro 2024 final loss

“I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. I’m going to talk to the right people," Southgate told British broadcaster ITV after the final. “It’s just not for now.”

He added: “I think England are in a really good position in terms of the experiences they’ve got now, the age of the squad. Most of this squad are going to be around not just for the World Cup but the next Euros as well. There’s a lot to look forward to but at this moment that’s not any consolation.”

Southgate has been in charge of England since 2016, reaching two European Championship finals and the World Cup semifinals in 2018.

