England gets back to winning ways but interim coach Carsley says team needs a 'world class' manager

“This job deserves a world class coach that’s won trophies and been there and done it and I’m still on the path to that,” Carsley said after goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice secured the win in Helsinki.

Carsley led England's under-21 team to victory in the European Championship last year and was seen as one of the leading contenders to replace Southgate, who stepped down in July.

But after naming an experimental team that lost to Greece on Thursday, questions about his suitability were raised. If not for some errant finishing from No. 64-ranked Finland, Sunday could have been another uncomfortable night for an England team ranked 60 places higher.

Carsley said he hadn't enjoyed the days following the loss to Greece.

“I’m just not used to losing with an England team. I don’t take losing very well,” he said.

Grealish helped lift his mood when opening the scoring from close range in the 18th minute at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium after being set up by a clever flick from Angel Gomes.

Alexander-Arnold doubled England's lead in the 74th with a trademark free kick and Rice converted at the near post 10 minutes later from substitute Ollie Watkins' cross.

Arttu Hoskonen scored a consolation for Finland in the 87th.

England is second in Group B2 and trails leader Greece on goal difference, having played a game more.

Carsley said his remit was to take charge of the six Nations League games before the end of the year, with two remaining against Greece and Ireland next month.

“My bosses have made it totally clear what they need from me,” he said.

