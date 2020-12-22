Engelland latest NHL veteran retiring before 2021 season

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk retired last month with an eye injury. Steen, Boychuk and Lundqvist will be considered injured players and paid for the season. Those teams can use long-term injury relief to save against the $81.5 million salary cap that's remaining flat in light of revenues lost to the pandemic.

Engelland's contract was up. Questions still remain about another free agent defenseman: 43-year-old Zdeno Chara, who could return for a 15th season with the Boston Bruins team he led to the Stanley Cup in 2011.

“We still have to flesh that out,” Bruins president Cam Neely said Monday. “I think Zee was waiting to see what the schedule looked like, how it may impact his decision.”

The NHL is expected to release its schedule for a 56-game 2021 season Wednesday. It includes a one-time realignment into four divisions to reduce travel and eliminate U.S.-Canada border crossing concerns.

