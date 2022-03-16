Endangered rhino born in Czech zoo, named Kyiv

Only three other such rhinos have been born in other zoos around the world in the last year.
A total of 47 eastern black rhinos have been born in Dvur Kralove since the park received the first one in 1971.
Many of them are now in various zoos around the globe but nine have been returned to Rwanda and Tanzania to live in the wild.
A newly born critically endangered eastern black rhino lies in its enclosure next to its mother Eva at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The male rhino calf was born on March 4, 2022 and was named Kyiv. According to the zoo's director Premysl Rabas the name was chosen as a sign of support to the Ukrainian heroes fighting the war. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
