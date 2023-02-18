Endangered African penguin chicks hatch at Arizona aquarium

The breeding program established by the association aims to build up a viable genetic pool for the species.

Officials say two of the three new chicks in Scottsdale are clutch-mates, born to parents Mojo and Lemieux, and the third was born to Bubbles and Weasley. The new birds have not yet been named.

In all, OdySea Aquarium now has 40 African penguins and has recorded 13 successful hatchings.

The aquarium bills itself as the largest in the Southwest.