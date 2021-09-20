Emmys: Jean Smart pays tribute to late husband in speech

“Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months ago yesterday,” Smart said Sunday night. “I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had.”

Smart won for her portrayal of comedian Deborah Vance in the HBO series. Smart's husband of 30 years, actor Richard Gilliland, died while the show was in production.