Emmert: NCAA crafting 'interim' NIL rules after court loss

“Although permanent NIL rule changes by July 1 are unlikely due to the legal environment, we are working with divisional governance bodies to develop interim solutions that will fairly allow student-athletes to take advantage of NIL opportunities regardless of the state in which they are enrolled,” Emmert wrote.

Last week, Emmert sent a letter to membership urging legislative action on NIL rules or he would take executive action on a temporary solution.

The NCAA Division I Council met Tuesday and Wednesday but was not expected to take any action on NIL. The leaders of six Division I conferences have urged D-I Council to shelve a NIL proposal that has been in limbo for months and instead proposed a stopgap measure that would allow schools to implement NIL rules until a federal law is passed.

Emmert wrote in his latest letter that the NCAA remains "committed to working with Congress to chart a path forward, which is a point the Supreme Court expressly stated in its ruling" this week, a 9-0 decision against the NCAA on the topic of education-related benefits for athletes.

After the ruling, Emmert stressed the high court still puts authority to govern college sports in the hands of the association. However, he warned the more than 1,100 member schools Wednessday “existing and new rules are subject to antitrust analysis and we should expect continued litigation., particularly in the area of 'play for pay.'”