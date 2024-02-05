BreakingNews
Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, has a book on caregiving coming out in 2025

The wife of Bruce Willis is working on a guide to caregiving that draws upon her experiences tending to the beloved actor, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of Bruce Willis is working on a guide to caregiving that draws upon her experiences tending to the beloved actor, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Emma Heming Willis' book, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2025.

“Dementia not only affects your loved one but can shake a whole family’s foundation, and self, if you allow it,” Emma Heming Willis said in a statement Monday. "Identifying the right resources to educate and enlighten myself has been powerful and has allowed me the space to continue to move forward in the most positive way so that I can be the best mother, wife, daughter, friend, and care partner. I want to be able to share that with the next person who finds themselves here.”

Her book will be released through Maria Shriver's publishing imprint, The Open Field, which is part of Penguin Random House. Willis will combine personal stories with interviews and advice from experts.

“I’m so proud of the way she is using her voice to help others,” Shriver said in a statement. “Caregivers are unsung heroes in our society — they need guidance, support, knowledge, along with community and a roadmap.”

