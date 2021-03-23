Emily Stokes named new Paris Review editor

“Emily (Stokes) will honor the Review’s tradition of discovery,” Mona Simpson, publisher of The Paris Review, said in a statement Tuesday. “I believe she’ll publish distinctive work in a distinctive way, with courage, subtlety, and style.”

The Review was run for decades by founding editor George Plimpton and became known for its in-depth interviews on the writing process and for publishing early works by Philip Roth, Adrienne Rich and many others.