Emily Ratajkowski is working on book of essays, 'My Body'

According to Metropolitan, an imprint of Henry Holt and Company, Ratajkowski will explore “what it means to be a woman and a commodity,” how men treat women and why women permit it.

“Emily Ratajkowski reveals herself to be devastatingly honest, nuanced, and strong — I’m not surprised that she thinks of herself first as a writer,” Metropolitan editor Sara Bershtel said in a statement Friday. “I also admire how outspoken she is, how political, and how unafraid – what force she’ll be!”