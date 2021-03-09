Emhoff, VP Harris' husband, goes from top lawyer to teacher

There is the pandemic and the vaccinations, the $1.9 trillion relief package and the open wounds of a political divide that led to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. But Emhoff's dinner conversation with his wife would be familiar to almost any married couple: “How was your day?"

“I talk about how it’s going, how I’m trying to reach the students, and how they’re responding to me,” Emhoff told reporters on Monday. "And look, it’s odd the second gentleman is their teacher. But we kind of dispensed with that. It was maybe five minutes in the first class."