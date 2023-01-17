Emerson reveals $7.6 billion bid for National Instruments

Last week National Instruments said that it was conducting a strategic review and put in place a “poison pill,” a financial maneuver that companies use to ward off unwelcome suitors.

The elements of each poison pill vary, but they’re all designed to give corporate boards an option to flood the market with so much newly created stock that a takeover becomes prohibitively expensive.

“Although Emerson would have preferred to reach an agreement privately, given National Instruments’ announcement that it is undertaking a strategic review, and after refusing to work with us toward a premium cash transaction over the past eight months, we are making our interest public for the benefit of all National Instruments shareholders,” Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai said in a prepared statement.

National Instruments, which is based in Austin, Texas, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment Tuesday.

Emerson is interested in National Instruments' differentiated electronic test and measurement offerings and technology stack of intelligent devices, controls and software.

Emerson has purchased 2.3 million shares of National Instruments and says that it has approval to increase its stake.

Shares of Emerson fell 2% in premarket trading Tuesday.