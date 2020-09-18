Emergency tents back as Madrid struggles to curb virus wave

Spain’s Defense Ministry, which manages the Gómez Ulla military hospital, said Friday that the tents are empty for now, installed as a precaution in case the second COVID-19 wave taking hold in the Spanish capital continues to spread.

With a rate of virus transmission six times higher than the national average in the 6.6 million Madrid region, authorities are set to announce Friday “drastic measures” to try to slow down the outbreaks. They could include localized lockdowns or other restrictions on movement centered in the city’s hardest-hit areas, which are also the poorest and more densely populated.