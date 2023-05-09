Emergency declared, student missing in New Zealand floods

“We will get through this. We will support Auckland through it,” he told reporters. “We know that it's tough coming on top of everything else that they've been dealing with, but right now my request to people is just to keep yourself safe.”

Authorities said heavy rain was expected to continue off and on through until midnight, although they hoped the most severe downpours may have already passed. Some train and bus services were canceled, and authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Police said a group of students had been doing an exercise at the Abbey Caves in Whangārei when they got into trouble. Search and rescue crews were trying to find the missing student, police said, while the other students had made it out safely.

Local media reported the missing boy had been swept away by floodwaters.

Hipkins said he was still seeking more information on what had happened to the student.

“I do want to express my deep concern there and my absolute support for the school community," Hipkins said.

