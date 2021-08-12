Embrace fear: Free climber scales another London skyscraper

“No matter how easy the technical climb is and aspect of it is, you can never underestimate the potential for death. So every climb, I treat and focus with the same level of intensity, otherwise it could be fatal," he said.

King-Thompson, who has been “doing these sorts of things” since he was 10, is clearly a thrill-seeker.

“When you’re climbing the building, you have every emotion, every endorphin, every dopamine receptor, serotonin receptor firing at once to optimize your survival," he said.

Pushing the odds in his favor is partly a mental feat, he said.

“You know, I’m not a pessimist nor an optimist. I’m a realist,” King-Thompson said. "I can train all I like, but there’s always that little bit of a percentage that I could die. So that’s in the back of your mind, but once you’re on the building, once you’re doing your thing, there’s no room for any thoughts like that. It’s just you in the moment getting to do what you have come to do. Once you come out of that the feeling is an overwhelming sense of you are through.”

King-Thompson was arrested in 2019 after scaling The Shard, which is the U.K.’s tallest skyscraper at 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall. The owners of the building pressed charges against him for trespassing. He was sentenced to six months in prison in October 2019 and served three months.

“A lot of people say how horrific prison is and it is, but my whole thing is I like stepping into the fray, I like danger, so I was, in a weird sense, quite at home there," he said.

“I just like looking over my shoulder and not know what’s coming next.”

Caption Free-solo climber George King, aged 21, holds out his arms after climbing to the top of the residential Unex Tower, in Stratford east London, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Last week King climbed the neighbouring Stratosphere Tower building. He previously served three months of a six month sentence in a young offenders' institute and then an adult prison for climbing Britain's tallest skyscraper The Shard. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

