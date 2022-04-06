Embiid scores 45, 76ers beat Pacers to pull even in Atlantic

Tyrese Maxey made a career-high eight 3s, seven in the first half, and had 30 points for the 76ers. James Harden had 11 points and 14 assists.

The Pacers never fully recovered from the Sixers' blistering start, though they did cut the deficit to 111-106 with 9:19 left to play. But Philadelphia answered with a 10-3 run to put it away.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid posted his 12th game this season with 40 or more points and at least 10 rebounds, the most in one season since Russell Westbrook did it 12 times in 2016-17. ... DeAndre Jordan was ejected for a flagrant foul with 9:19 left in the game. ... Philadelphia lost its only previous meeting this season against Indiana. The two teams meet for the third and final time this season Saturday.

Pacers: Indiana finished this season with a 16-25 record at home, its second straight sub-.500 mark after 31 straight seasons of posting winning records at home. ... Fan favorite Lance Stephenson had 10 points in what could be his final home game in Indy. ...

HE’S BACK

Pacers guard T.J. McConnell returned to action Tuesday, marking his first appearance in a game since Dec. 1. McConnell missed 54 games with ligament damage in his right wrist and made it back against his former team.

“He wants to play, he wants to come back, he wants to get that feel and what it’s like playing with his teammates before the summer,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s worked really hard and I think it took him longer than expected.”

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Toronto on Thursday before closing out the regular season with two home games.

Pacers: Head to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid shoots against Indiana Pacers' Jalen Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden is defended by Indiana Pacers' Duane Washington Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Duane Washington Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings