Embiid scores 33 points, 76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6

Toronto played without all-star guard Fred VanVleet. He missed his second straight game because of a strained left hip flexor.

Toronto’s Precious Achiuwa had 17 points in Game 5 but didn’t score Thursday until making a free throw in the fourth quarter. Achiuwa drove for a dunk at the end of the third but the basket was waved off because it came after the buzzer. He shot 1 for 7 and scored three points.

Toronto trailed 70-67 after Siakam made a hook shot with 9:42 left in the third, but Maxey hit three 3-pointers as the 76ers broke the game open with a 17-0 run over the next four-plus minutes, opening an 87-67 lead with 5:20 left in the quarter.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse called timeout after Harden connected from distance with 3:52 left in the third, putting the Sixers up 92-70. Philadelphia took a 99-78 lead to the fourth.

PLAYING VILLAIN

After being called for a foul in the third quarter, Embiid responded to vulgar chants from the fans by cupping his hands around his ears. He did the same while heading to the bench for a fourth quarter timeout.

Boos rained down after Embiid dunked in the fourth, then ran down the court with his arms raised in the airplane celebration he used against Toronto in the 2019 playoffs.

SHOT CHART

Toronto made seven of its first eight field-goal attempts, then missed its next 10. The Raptors shot 12 for 17 in the first quarter, making 5 of 19 after their hot start.

TIP-INS

76ers: Coach Doc Rivers was called for a technical foul in the fourth for arguing that Harden had been fouled on a three-point basket. … Embiid went 9 for 10 at the free throw line, while Harden was 6 for 6.

Raptors: Siakam had seven of Toronto’s 15 assists. … Former Raptors guard Cory Joseph attended the game.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) fouls Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) collides with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) watches his shot score while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is hit on the mouth by Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) as 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) battle for the ball during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) is fouled on his way to the hoop by Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) battles for ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)