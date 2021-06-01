Embiid out for rest of Game 4 vs. Wizards with sore knee

After staying down for a moment, a wincing Embiid rose and then put his hand on his lower right back.

He remained in the game for the time being, before eventually heading to the locker room in the last minute of the period.

Embiid came into the night averaging more than a point per minute in the best-of-seven series, which Philadelphia led 3-0.

He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the 76ers in Game 3 on Saturday

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports