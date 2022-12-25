Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

Niang hit consecutive 3s midway through the period before Embiid had two baskets and Harden made one and set up the other in a 8-0 flurry that put it away at 116-102.

Embiid, the NBA's scoring leader, started slowly and the Knicks led 37-25 after one. They were still up eight when Embiid scored with 6.2 seconds remaining, and when Brunson lost the ball as New York tried to get a final shot, Shake Milton scooped it up and banked in a 50-footer at the buzzer that made it 63-60.

TIP-INS

76ers: Coach Doc Rivers said PJ Tucker had some kind of pain or injury that was affecting his hand, but he wasn't worried about it yet. ... Rivers said the 76ers brought two busloads of families to the game.

Knicks: The Knicks fell to 23-32 in their league-high 55 Christmas appearance. ... The Knicks played their final home game of 2022. They take a three-game road trip to Texas next week that begins with Brunson's return to Dallas on Tuesday.

60-POINT PERFORMERS

Bernard King, who set the Christmas record with 60 points in 1984, was at the game. That stood as the Knicks' single-game scoring record until a 62-point performance on Jan. 24, 2014, by Carmelo Anthony, the former All-Star who was seated next to him and got a huge ovation when shown on the overhead videoboard in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Washington on Tuesday.

Knicks: At Dallas on Tuesday.

