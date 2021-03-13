Embiid exits game following awkward landing on leg

Embiid, in his first game back following a week-long absence due to contact tracing, laid on the ground for more than a minute following the play. Medical staff brought a stretcher briefly onto the court, but Embiid eventually rose to his feet and limped off under his own power.

Philadelphia led Washington 80-60 at the time of Embiid’s exit. The four-time All-Star had scored 23 points through 20 minutes.