Embattled actor Kevin Spacey in Italy to receive award

The sold-out events were billed as Spacey's first speaking engagements since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his soaring career. The two-time Academy Award winner lost his starring role on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up.

Spacey filmed his most recent movie, director Franco Nero’s “The Man Who Drew God,” in Turin. He is set to receive an award for contributing to the growth of cinema and to be interviewed about his career at the city's National Museum of Cinema.