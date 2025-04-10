Emaarion Boyd steals 6 bases without a hit, 1st minor league player to do it since at least 2005

He walked again with none out in the ninth inning but couldn't steal any more bases because a runner was in front of him.

“I thought it would be even more crazy if I got eight,” Boyd told The Associated Press on Thursday. “I wish I could have had two more. It would have been really crazy then.”

Boyd was an 11th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft. He was part of a December trade for left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo that sent Boyd to the Miami Marlins.

The 21-year-old has 98 steals in 203 minor league games, with 83 in 187 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.

“I just really try to be better than the pitcher and catcher when I get on base and get a good enough or perfect jump,” he said, “and then I use my God-given talent.”

According to MLB.com, no minor league player since at least 2005 had stolen six bases without getting a hit. Boyd also stole six bases in a game for Clearwater in 2023, but he had a hit.

No player has stolen six bases with no hits in a major league game since at least 1901.

