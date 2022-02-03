Elway defends himself, says Flores interview was no sham

“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong," Elway said in his statement.

Elway said that if he appeared disheveled, “it was because we had just flown in during the middle of the night” following an interview in Denver with another candidate, Mike Munchak, “and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.”

At the time, Flores was the linebackers coach and defensive play caller for the New England Patriots. He was hired by the Dolphins shortly after his interview with the Broncos.

“I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019," Elway said.

Elway said he enjoyed his 3 1/2-hour interview with Flores and was “prepared, ready and fully engaged ... as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team."

“It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him," Elway added.

