'Elvis' makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival premiere

Director Baz Luhrmann, left, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Baz Luhrmann’s  “Elvis” brought hip-shaking swagger to the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, debuting a grand and glitzy portrait of the Memphis rock ‘n’ roll legend on the French Riviera

Luhrmann's film, the largest and flashiest Hollywood film making its world premiere in Cannes, brought Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, who plays Presley, to Cannes' famed red carpet. Joining them, too, was Priscilla Presley, Presley's ex-wife, who has enthusiastically endorsed Luhrmann's movie.

At a festival seeking to shrug off two years of pandemic, expectations were high that Luhrmann, who also premiered “The Great Gatsby” in Cannes, would bring Cannes’ biggest and most extravagant party.

“Elvis,” though, isn’t just a big-screen tribute to Presley. It centers on the singer’s long and tortured relationship with manager Tom Parker (played by Hanks), a former carnival worker whose control over Presley was widely criticized as unethical and harmful to Presley.

Warner Bros. will release “Elvis” in theaters on June 24.

Tom Hanks, left, and Olivia DeJonge pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks, left, and Olivia DeJonge pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks, left, and Olivia DeJonge pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Priscilla Presley, left, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Priscilla Presley, left, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Priscilla Presley, left, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

A festival goer holds an "Elvis" sign at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A festival goer holds an "Elvis" sign at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A festival goer holds an "Elvis" sign at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Austin Butler poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Austin Butler poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Austin Butler poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Caylee Cowan, left, and Casey Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Caylee Cowan, left, and Casey Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Caylee Cowan, left, and Casey Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Caroline Daur poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Caroline Daur poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Caroline Daur poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Olivia DeJonge, from left, Priscilla Presley, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Olivia DeJonge, from left, Priscilla Presley, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Olivia DeJonge, from left, Priscilla Presley, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Ethan Torchio, from left, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, and Thomas Raggi of Maneskin pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Ethan Torchio, from left, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, and Thomas Raggi of Maneskin pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Ethan Torchio, from left, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, and Thomas Raggi of Maneskin pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Priscilla Presley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Priscilla Presley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Priscilla Presley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Olivia DeJonge, from left, Jerry Schilling, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, Alton Mason, Natasha Bassett, and producer Patrick McCormick pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Olivia DeJonge, from left, Jerry Schilling, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, Alton Mason, Natasha Bassett, and producer Patrick McCormick pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Olivia DeJonge, from left, Jerry Schilling, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, Alton Mason, Natasha Bassett, and producer Patrick McCormick pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Austin Butler poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Austin Butler poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Austin Butler poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Olivia Culpo poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Olivia Culpo poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Olivia Culpo poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Tom Hanks, from left, and Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tom Hanks, from left, and Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tom Hanks, from left, and Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tom Hanks, from left, and Alton Mason pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tom Hanks, from left, and Alton Mason pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tom Hanks, from left, and Alton Mason pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tom Hanks takes a selfie on the red carpet upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks takes a selfie on the red carpet upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks takes a selfie on the red carpet upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

