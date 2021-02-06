Elvis leaving Texas: Rangers trade Andrus to A's for Davis

Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A's for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.

Andrus, who made his MLB debut with the Rangers at age 20 in 2009, is owed $28.5 million over the next two seasons. The A's recently lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency.